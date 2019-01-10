Related Program: 
VPR News

Listen Live: Gov. Phil Scott's 2019 Inaugural Address

By VPR News 1 hour ago
  • A snow-covered Vermont Statehouse
    The Vermont Legislature opened its 2019 legislative session Wednesday, and Gov. Phil Scott delivers his inaugural address Thursday afternoon.
    Matthew Smith / VPR

Vermont's 2019 legislative session opened Wednesday, and today at 1:30 p.m. Gov. Phil Scott will deliver his inaugural address. VPR's Jane Lindholm and Bob Kinzel anchor live coverage of the governor's remarks and the inaugural ceremony.

VPR's live coverage will begin at 1:20 p.m. and the ceremonial proceedings start at 1:30 p.m. The governor's speech will then follow.

You can listen live on your radio or via the online stream, and we plan to provide the text of the speech and an audio recording in this post later this afternoon.

More coverage from VPR: 

You can also watch the inaugural address, via Vermont PBS:

