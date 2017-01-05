Listen Live: Gov. Phil Scott's Acceptance Speech

In a speech focused on combating the opiate “epidemic,” reforming the public education system and, above all, growing jobs and wages, Gov. Phil Scott vowed in his inaugural address Thursday afternoon to institute a “significant realignment of our economic development tools” in state government.

Scott used his first speech as governor of the state of Vermont to outline an agenda that remains broad in vision and short on specifics. Save for the creation of a new director of Drug Abuse Prevention, and Opioid Coordination Council, Scott has yet to fill in details of how he plans to execute his vision. Scott reiterated his pledge not to raise new taxes or fees to fill what he says is a more than $70 million shortfall in next year’s budget. “Vermonters do not have the capacity to pay more,” he said.

Instead, Scott said Vermont will grow revenues “organically” by boosting the economy. A reallocation of economic development resources being funded by public dollars, he said, will yield that economic development. Scott said he’ll reveal details of that plan in the coming days. Scott dedicated a significant portion of his speech to public education, saying “we must rethink our entire education spectrum.”

Scott says he’ll be challenging school boards and superintendents “to think creatively about how to optimize resources.” He did not offer any specific statewide policy reforms. Scott opened his speech with a nod to the political turmoil created by the election of President-elect Donald Trump.

His own inauguration, Scott said, “comes at a time when the political divide across the country feels as deep and as personal as it ever has, at a time when uncertainty and anxiety cloud our view of the future, and a time when many have lost confidence in government’s ability to solve the real and diverse problems facing so many.”

“As governor, I will do everything I can to protect all citizens, and safeguard the human rights of all people,” Scott said. “Together, we can once more prove the unwavering spirit of liberty embodied in every Vermonter is alive and well. We stand ready to defend freedom wherever it’s threatened.”

