Listen: Talking To Kids About Violence In the News

  • In this 'But Why' episode - originally released in June 2016 - we look at how to talk to kids about violence in the news.
In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history in Las Vegas on Sunday, we're re-releasing our special episode for parents. We speak with Dr. Robin Gurwitch about how to answer questions children may have about violence they hear in the news. She’s a child psychologist at the Duke University Medical Center and she has served on numerous commissions and committees about children and trauma, including the National Advisory Committee on Children and Disasters.

We first released this episode last year following the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Here are additional links for more information:

American Psychological Association

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network

The Family Acceptance Project

