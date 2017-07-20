Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Little Brown Bats, Once Common, Still Struggling After 10 Years Of Disease

By & 15 minutes ago
  • The gloved hand of a biologist holds a little brown bat in Vermont.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: Stand outside at night and you might glimpse the swift, darting profile of a bat flying overhead. That sight wasn't rare in the past, but bats in this region have had it rough for years due to white-nose syndrome, and biologists are still working to understand and protect these tiny flying mammals.

We have with us Vermont's go-to bat expert, biologist Alyssa Bennett from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, to explain what bats do in our ecosystem and what you can do to help their decimated populations.

Post your questions and comments below or write to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, July 21, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
 

Outdoor Radio: Counting Bats

By Jul 19, 2017
Alyssa Bennett, a small mammal biologist with the Vermont Fish And Wildlife Department, shows the difference in size between the Little Brown Bat and the Big Brown Bat.
Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

A bat will eat about half its weight in insects on a summer night, and it can live more than 30 years. That's a lot of insects! But unfortunately, the disease called white-nose syndrome has taken a huge toll on Vermont's bat population.

Are Bats 'Endangered'? Or Just 'Threatened'?

By Jan 15, 2015
Steven Thomas / National Park Service

Should the northern long-eared bat be declared by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as “endangered”? Or merely “threatened?”

That’s one question the Service wants the public to answer by March 17.  

'Bunker Project' Attempts To Save Bats From White Nose Syndrome

By Apr 9, 2013
Photo/Scott Darling, Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

It sounds like something out of a biologist's Mission Impossible: last fall, 15 hibernating bats were taken from a cave in Dorset, and transported in the back of a van to an abandoned military bunker in far northern Maine. They were left to hibernate there for the winter...watched over by motion detector cameras. The mission: to see if the bats could be saved from white nose syndrome. They called it: The Bunker Project.