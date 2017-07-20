Little Brown Bats, Once Common, Still Struggling After 10 Years Of Disease

Live call-in discussion: Stand outside at night and you might glimpse the swift, darting profile of a bat flying overhead. That sight wasn't rare in the past, but bats in this region have had it rough for years due to white-nose syndrome, and biologists are still working to understand and protect these tiny flying mammals.

We have with us Vermont's go-to bat expert, biologist Alyssa Bennett from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, to explain what bats do in our ecosystem and what you can do to help their decimated populations.

Post your questions and comments below or write to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, July 21, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

