One of Vermont's most accomplished anglers is 11-year-old Chase Stokes of Ferrisburgh, who recently entered the record books for a carp he caught in Otter Creek.

The fish weighed 33.25 pounds and was 40 inches long. The Department of Fish and Wildlife tracks the sizes of 41 species of fish in Vermont, and while 15 new record catches have been documented since 2010, officials say they believe Stokes is the youngest big fish record holder in Vermont.