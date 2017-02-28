Live Annotation: Trump's First Address To Congress, And The Democratic Response

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress tonight for the first time. NPR will live-annotate his remarks, as well as the Democratic response.

Trump's remarks are expected to begin at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, the live annotation will begin.

Once the president has concluded his remarks, former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will deliver the Democratic response.

You can listen live to both speeches on VPR via the stream at the top of the page.

As NPR reports, the president's address "is expected to strike an optimistic tone as he outlines how he plans to begin a 'renewal of the American spirit' with his economic goals and priorities."

On Friday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, who left office in 2015, will deliver the Democratic response to the president's remarks.

Astrid Silva, an immigration activist and "Dreamer," will deliver the Spanish-language Democratic response.

The annotation will begin shortly after the president starts his address to the joint session.

President Donald Trump's Remarks

The Democratic Response

An annotated version of the Democratic response from former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will begin shortly after Trump's remarks.

