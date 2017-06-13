Related Program: 
LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee

By VPR Staff 21 minutes ago
  Attorney General Jeff Sessions, seen here in October 2011, is testifying in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee in an open hearing on Tuesday.

Senators will likely ask about Sessions' recusal from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and what, if anything, he knew about President Donald Trump reportedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to ease off the inquiry into onetime National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Here is Sessions' prepared opening statement to the committee, annotated by NPR journalists.

