Live Broadcast Of The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival

The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival's 9th season is based around the theme of "lineage", exploring how compositional and performance traditions are passed on, evolve and become new again. The opening concert will be broadcast live on Sunday, August 20th at 3 p.m.

Hosted by VPR Classical's Walter Parker and Linda Radtke, this program traces the lineage of the great Germanic tradition from Bach through Beethoven, Brahms, the Second Viennese School of Berg, and through to the recently passed American composer Leon Kirchner.

Beethoven: Piano Quartet in E-flat

Berg: Piano Sonata, op. 1

Leon Kirchner: L.H. For Leon Fleisher

Bach: Schafe können sicher weiden (Sheep May Safely Graze)

Brahms: Sextet no. 2 in G

Performers will be Leon Fleisher and Ieva Jokubaviciute, pianos; Soovin Kim and Jaime Laredo, violins; Misha Amory and Hsin-Yun Huang, violas; Christopher Costanza and Sharon Robinson, cellos.