Live Fact-Check From NPR Politics: President Obama's Farewell Address

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating President Obama's farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night, scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The live transcript will be available when the president begin's his remarks. Bookmark this page, and follow along.

VPR will also be airing live special coverage of the address, beginning at 9 p.m.

The team will be adding fact-checks and background to Obama's comments as he gives them.

We'll be watching in particular for remarks on his legacy, national security, health care and foreign policy, among other topics.

Portions of the debate with added analysis are highlighted, followed by context and fact check from NPR reporters and editors.

Related:

Note: This page will update automatically as the debate proceeds. We will work to correct the transcript as it comes in, but due to the live nature of the event, there may be some discrepancies.