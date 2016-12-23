Related Program: 
The 'Live From The Fort' Mixtape, Vol. 4

VPR's Live from the Fort features musicians from around the state performing live at the VPR studios in Colchester. This mixtape is a look-and-listen back of the bands who stopped by and those whom we recorded at a couple of different nearby musical festivals this past year!

Through music and casual conversation, Live From The Fort aims to connects music lovers with Vermont-based musicians.

Catch the mixtape on VPR on Thursday, Dec. 29 at noon and 7 p.m.

Featured performers are:

Check out all the videos and be sure to check out Live From the Fort Vol.1 and Vol. 2 for more Vermont music.

