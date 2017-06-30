During the backyard barbecue and before the fireworks, tune in to VPR's Live from the Fort Mixtape, Vol 5!

Live From The Fort features musicians from around the state performing live at the VPR studios in Colchester. Through music and casual conversation, the series connects music lovers with Vermont-based musicians.

This new mix features bands that have played on the show in the first half of this year. Catch the special on the radio on Tuesday, July 4 at 7 p.m., or listen to individual performances below.

Iron Eyes Cody

The Dave Keller Band

Michael Chorney & Hollar General

Tyler Daniel Bean

The NEKtones

Apartment 3

Brett Hughes

Kat Wright & The Indomitable Soul Band

The Welterweights

Madaila

Dwight & Nicole

TY-ALEX (Video coming soon)

You can see (and share!) all the videos and be sure to check out Live From the Fort Vol.1 through Vol. 4 for more Vermont music.