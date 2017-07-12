Related Program: 
Live From The Fort

Live From The Fort: TY-ALEX

By 1 hour ago
  • John Billingsley / VPR

Portland, Oregon band TY-ALEX is led by former Vermonter, Tommy Alexander. They performed live from VPR's Studio One in Colchester for the July edition of 'Live From The Fort.'

For the last several years, Tommy Alexander has been largely considered a low-key sounding, acoustic wielding singer/songwriter after the likes of John Prine. He a handful of albums and EPs in that fashion and under a variety of monikers. But lately something larger and more rowdy has been pulling at him, leading him to enlist a supporting band he calls TY-ALEX. 

