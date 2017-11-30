Related Program: 
Live With Gov. Scott: Taxes, Education And Priorities For 2018

  • Gov. Phil Scott takes your questions about his plans and priorities for 2018.
    Angela Evancie / VPR FILE

Live call-in discussion: Gov. Phil Scott closes out the year with a long to-do list for 2018. Friday on Vermont Edition, we're taking your calls and questions as we ask the governor about budgets, taxes, and his priorities for the coming year.

Can the state's budget pressures be met without raising taxes? Will property taxes rise to met an estimated $50 million shortfall in Vermont's Education Fund? And what does Gov. Scott expect from lawmakers in 2018 when it comes to potentially legalizing marijuana or increasing the minimum wage?

Gov. Scott joins Vermont Edition host Bob Kinzel for a wide-ranging discussion, and we're taking your questions. Join the conversation now by emailing vermontedition@vpr.net, or posting a question or comment below.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 1, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

