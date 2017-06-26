Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Live With Gov. Scott: Teacher Health Care, Pot Legalization

By & 19 minutes ago
  • Governor Phil Scott, shown announcing that he was vetoing the marijuana bill, will discuss this and other legislation from the most-recent session.
    Lisa Rathke / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion:  Gov. Phil Scott and lawmakers finally compromised on the state budget last week, but the outcome creates a whole new set of financial dilemmas for school districts across Vermont. And the governor's veto of pot legalization disappointed supporters who thought it had a chance. We examine both controversies in a live interview with the governor.

Post your questions or comments for Governor Scott here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

