Vermont Edition

Live With Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman

By & 1 hour ago
  • Lt. Governor Zuckerman with two Syrian families resettled in Vermont.
    Zuckerman joins us to discuss the state budget, marijuana legalization, climate change and more.
    courtesy

Live call-in discussion. With his first legislative session as lieutenant governor under his belt, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman joins us to discuss the major issues facing the state and his focus going forward.

Last year around this time, David Zuckerman had just won the democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. The only statewide candidate endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Zuckerman campaigned on a progressive platform with a focus on universal health care and the minimum wage.

Broadcast live Wednesday Sept. 6, 2017 at noon.

We'll discuss the state budget, marijuana legalization, DACA and more.

Have a question for the lieutenant governor? Comment below or send an email to vermontedition@vpr.net

Vermont Edition
David Zuckerman
Government & Politics

