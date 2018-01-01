Live From Montpelier: Life Behind The Scenes At The Statehouse

While the weather outside has been frightfully cold, things are heating back up at the Statehouse with the start of the second year of the Legislature's biennium. And Vermont Edition will be there for the opening day.

We'll get a behind-the-scenes look at life under the gold dome and around Montpelier. Guests will include Representatives Alice Emmons of Springfield, Albert Pearce of Richford and Linda Joy Sullivan of Dorset, and State Senator Dick Mazza of Colchester.

We'll also hear from a former Statehouse page and the current Sergeant at Arms Janet Miller.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.