Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Live From Montpelier: Life Behind The Scenes At The Statehouse

By , , & 1 minute ago
  • As Montpelier welcomes the return of the Legislature,
    As Montpelier welcomes the return of the Legislature, "Vermont Edition" takes a look at the people who make the Statehouse run.
    Henry Epp / VPR

While the weather outside has been frightfully cold, things are heating back up at the Statehouse with the start of the second year of the Legislature's biennium. And Vermont Edition will be there for the opening day.

We'll get a behind-the-scenes look at life under the gold dome and around Montpelier. Guests will include Representatives Alice Emmons of Springfield, Albert Pearce of Richford and Linda Joy Sullivan of Dorset, and State Senator Dick Mazza of Colchester.

We'll also hear from a former Statehouse page and the current Sergeant at Arms Janet Miller.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Live From Montpelier As Vermont Legislature Convenes With New Leadership

By & Jan 4, 2017
Meg Malone / VPR/file

On Wednesday,  an era begins in Vermont state government when the new Legislature convenes, and new leadership takes over in the House and Senate.  Vermont Edition is broadcasting live from the ornate Cedar Creek Room at the Statehouse for the opening day of the Legislature.

Reflecting On His First Year, Scott Senses Optimism In Vermont's Business Community

By Dec 29, 2017
Governor Phil Scott, seen here in his Montpelier office, is one year into his two-year gubernatorial term.
Henry Epp / VPR

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was sworn in nearly a year ago. Scott, a Republican, was elected after Democrat Peter Shumlin's six-year tenure.

New Federal Tax Law May Cloud State Revenue Forecasts

By Dec 29, 2017
Vermont Statehouse dome on a cloudy day.
Kirk Carapezza / VPR/file

State revenues are the life blood of Vermont government, but projecting just how much money will be coming into state coffers next year could be more difficult than usual.