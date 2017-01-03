Live From Montpelier As Vermont Legislature Convenes With New Leadership

On Wednesday, an era begins in Vermont state government when the new Legislature convenes, and new leadership takes over in the House and Senate. Vermont Edition is broadcasting live from the ornate Cedar Creek Room at the Statehouse for the opening day of the Legislature.

New House Speaker Mitzi Johnson joins us, along with the House Minority Leader Don Turner. And we'll preview the policy priorities and the politics of the new session with VPR's Bob Kinzel.

Broadcast on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast a 7 p.m.