Live at Noon: Department For Children And Families Commissioner Ken Schatz

  • We're checking in with the commissioner of Vermont's Department for Children and Families.
    Nina Keck / VPR

Live call-in discussion: When Ken Schatz took charge of the Department for Children and Families four years ago, DCF was still under intense scrutiny after the deaths of two young children under the department's supervision. We're checking in with Commissioner Schatz to talk about what's changed since then. And we'll talk about homelessness, the opioid crisis and the future of the state's only juvenile detention facility.

Ken Schatz is commissioner of the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

