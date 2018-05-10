Live At Noon: Gov. Scott Discusses Education Funding, Water Quality

Live call-in discussion: It's that frantic time in Montpelier when lawmakers and the administration face the crunch to pass a budget as well as other lingering bills. We'll talk to Gov. Phil Scott about the continuing budget standoff and what he would like to see on his desk before the end of the biennium.

We'll hear the governor's thoughts about negotiations with the legislature over his five-year education funding plan, plus importing prescription drugs from Canada and water quality efforts.

Post your questions or comments for Gov. Scott here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.