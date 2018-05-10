Related Program: 
Live At Noon: Gov. Scott Discusses Education Funding, Water Quality

By & 36 seconds ago
  • Gov. Phil Scott joins
    Gov. Phil Scott joins "Vermont Edition" to share his thoughts on key issues still being debated in the legislature.
Live call-in discussion: It's that frantic time in Montpelier when lawmakers and the administration face the crunch to pass a budget as well as other lingering bills. We'll talk to Gov. Phil Scott about the continuing budget standoff and what he would like to see on his desk before the end of the biennium.

We'll hear the governor's thoughts about negotiations with the legislature over his five-year education funding plan, plus importing prescription drugs from Canada and water quality efforts.

Post your questions or comments for Gov. Scott here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Phil Scott

As Scott Looks To Widen Support For Budget Plan, Lawmakers Grow More Skeptical

By 20 hours ago
Democratic lawmakers say the governor's plan for education savings has some major holes in it. But administration officials insist the proposal's foundation is sound.
Gov. Phil Scott’s five-year education plan may have landed with a thud in the Vermont Statehouse, but the administration hopes to have better luck with people outside the Montpelier political bubble.

The $58 Million Debate: Gov. Scott's Education Plan

By & May 9, 2018
Facing a $58 million funding gap, Vermont lawmakers and the governor have competing proposals to pay for Vermont's schools in the final weeks of the legislative session.
Live call-in discussion: How will Vermont fund its schools? Gov. Scott's new plan would use nearly $60 million dollars in one-time funds to keep property taxes down, but Democrats in the legislature balked at a plan they say has a number of problems. 

Unexpected $44 Million Windfall Won't Ease Budget Tension In Montpelier

By May 7, 2018
Gov. Phil Scott listens Monday as economists deliver the latest revenue forecast. Scott wants to use this year's budget surplus to buy down property tax rates next year. Democratic lawmakers say the money can be put to better uses.
Elected officials in Montpelier learned Monday they’ll end the fiscal year with a $44 million budget surplus. But the unexpected windfall hasn’t ended the acrimony between Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic lawmakers.