Live At Noon: Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman

Live call-in discussion: Gov. Phil Scott has made education spending one of his top priorities, and he's vowed to oppose any plan to raise the statewide property tax rate to meet new budget pressures. 

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman joins Vermont Edition to talk about property tax reform, and what he thinks of the governor's hard line. We'll also talk about health care, minimum wage and paid family leave — and the lieutenant governor's continuing push for a tax-and-regulate plan on marijuana.

Post your questions or comments for Lt. Gov. Zuckerman below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Friday, Jan. 12 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

