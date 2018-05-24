Related Program: 
Live At Noon: Lt. Gov. Zuckerman On The Budget Standoff And What Happens Next

By & 1 hour ago
  • Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman joins us to discuss the special session, the budget standoff and possibilities for what might happen next.
    Angela Evancie / VPR File

Will Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders be able to reach an agreement on property taxes and next year's state budget?

We're talking with Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman about efforts to find a way forward before state government might have to be shut down on July 1.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

And for more special session coverage from VPR:

Broadcast live on Friday, May 25, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Lawmakers Just Started The Special Session. How Could It End?

By , & 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott called a special session, which started this week, after vowing to veto the state budget passed by lawmakers.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The acrimony in Montpelier has been clear for weeks as Gov. Phil Scott stuck to his promise not to sign the budget passed by lawmakers. Now elected officials are back in Montpelier for a special session to resolve the budget impasse, but with familiar arguments on both sides of the divide, are they any closer to an agreement?

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman On Education, Property Taxes and The Tax-And-Regulate Push

By & Jan 12, 2018
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman addresses supporters of a tax-and-regulate marijuana legalization plan at the Statehouse on Tuesday.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott has made education spending one of his top priorities, and he's vowed to oppose any plan to raise the statewide property tax rate to meet new budget pressures. 

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman joins Vermont Edition to talk about property tax reform, and what he thinks of the governor's hard line. We also talk about health care, minimum wage and paid family leave — and the lieutenant governor's continuing push for a tax-and-regulate plan on marijuana.