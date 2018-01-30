Live At Noon: Rep. Welch Reacts To The State Of The Union Address

Live call-in discussion: Washington has been abuzz with debates over the budget extension vote, immigration reform related to DACA and net neutrality.

Congressman Peter Welch joins Vermont Edition to discuss these topics and offer his reaction to President Trump's State of the Union address.

We'll also hear about Welch's efforts on funding for rural broadband, community health centers and infrastructure.

Post your comments or questions for Representative Peter Welch here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.