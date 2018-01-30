Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Live At Noon: Rep. Welch Reacts To The State Of The Union Address

By & 51 minutes ago
  • Rep. Peter Welch offers his take on President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address.
    Rep. Peter Welch offers his take on President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Washington has been abuzz with debates over the budget extension vote, immigration reform related to DACA and net neutrality.

Congressman Peter Welch joins Vermont Edition to discuss these topics and offer his reaction to President Trump's State of the Union address.

We'll also hear about Welch's efforts on funding for rural broadband, community health centers and infrastructure.

Post your comments or questions for Representative Peter Welch here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. 

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Peter Welch

Related Content

Welch Calls Federal Ethanol Mandate 'A Well-Intended Flop,' Renews Call For Repeal

By Jan 8, 2018
Rep. Peter Welch is joined outside by members of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers on Monday in calling for a repeal of the federal ethanol mandate.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

Rep. Peter Welch is renewing his call to repeal a federal law that mandates that most gasoline contain 10 percent ethanol.

Welch says the ethanol mandate has been an environmental and economic disaster and is wreaking havoc on the small engines that Vermonters use for work and recreation.

Sen. Patrick Leahy On Why He Voted 'No' On the Shutdown Deal

By & Jan 23, 2018
Sen. Patrick Leahy D-Vt., questions Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Washington.
Jose Luis Magana / AP

Sen. Patrick Leahy was one of a minority of Senate Democrats to vote against the deal to reopen the government. He joined Vermont Edition to tell us why.

Leahy, Sanders And Welch All Agree: Repealing Net Neutrality Will Damage The Internet

By Nov 28, 2017
Members of Vermont's congressional delegation strongly oppose plans by the Federal Communications Commission to roll back "net neutrality" regulations
Kynny / iStock

All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation are urging the Federal Communications Commission not to repeal internet policies known as "net neutrality."