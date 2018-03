Sen. Patrick Leahy joins us to talk about what the new national omnibus spending bill means for Vermont. Plus, the Mueller investigation and what may be coming on gun control - and we'll take your questions.

Patrick Leahy is a Democrat and Vermont's senior senator.

Post your questions and comments for Sen. Leahy below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.