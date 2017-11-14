Live At Noon: Sen. Leahy On Tax Reform, Gun Control And Federal Spending

Call-in discussion: Taxes, gun control, judicial appointments and federal spending: The final weeks of 2017 will bring a full slate before Congress, with many decisions likely to come down to close votes in the Senate.



Tuesday on Vermont Edition, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., talks about his priorities as part of a week-long check-in with the state's Congressional leaders.

Sen. Leahy explains the Senate's proposed overhaul to the U.S. tax code, how it compares to what's on offer from the House, and major spending issues — for needs as varied as hurricane relief, opioid abuse prevention, to a lingering defense spending plan — coming before him as the vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

This week, Vermont Edition is talking to all members of the state's congressional delegation. On Friday, Nov. 10 we spoke with Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and on Thursday, Nov. 16 we'll speak with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Broadcast Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 12 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.