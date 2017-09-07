Live With Sen. Patrick Leahy

Live call-in discussion: Senator Patrick Leahy says that President Trump is making a mistake in moving to rescind DACA - or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Sen. Leahy joins us to discuss the "dreamers" whom this would affect.

He also shares his thoughts on the rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea and his ideas about tax reform.

Post your questions or comments for Senator Leahy here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, September 8, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.