Live Updates And Photos: Town Meeting Day 2017

By 1 hour ago
  • Rutland mayoral candidate Michael Coppinger stands outside a polling place.
    Nina Keck / VPR
  • A sign in Burlington beckons Ward 3 voters.
    Liam Connors / VPR
  • In a 165-4 non-binding vote, Tubridge residents came out in strong opposition to the New Vistas settlement proposed for their town and neighboring communities.
    Rebecca Sananes / VPR
  • Retiring Morristown Town Clerk Mary Ann Wilson, center, is honored by Rep. Gary Nolan, Sen. Rich Westman and Rep. Dave Yacovone.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR
  • A strong turnout in Wolcott.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Vermonters are taking to town halls and school gymnasiums to vote on local measures and choose candidates, and VPR is tracking decisions throughout the state.

Bookmark this page and stay with us throughout the afternoon and evening. Live broadcast updates will begin at 7 p.m.

And follow along as we track town and school budget results. You can share the results from your community by emailing news@vpr.net. Thanks!

Update 3:31 p.m. Seven Days’ Katie Jickling reports that Hartland voters have rejected a Sanctuary Town resolution, 163-49. 

Update 3:28 p.m. Town meeting agendas often reflect issues that are unique to their communities. In Braintree, there was thoughtful discussion about a World War I memorial that voters ultimately decided should be moved from its present location at the side of Route 12A across the street to a spot next to the town hall.

According to the Valley Reporter, Duxbury voters approved an article authorizing the town to elect a dog catcher. 

Update 3:19 p.m. A non-binding resolution opposing a large planned community development was approved in the four Central Vermont towns that took it up. The resolution was directed at plans by a Utah man who has been purchasing thousands of acres of property to build a community of 20,000 people called New Vistas. Local residents have raised concerns about the impact on the area’s rural way of life and infrastructure. They’ve also been critical of developer and engineer David Hall for failing to consider his development’s impact on their communities and respond to their concerns.

VPR's Rebecca Sananes reports that the New Vistas resolution was passed in Sharon (100-16), Tunbridge (165-4), Royalton (123-16) and Strafford (voice vote).

Update 2:58 p.m. A number of communities are considering resolutions declaring themselves “Sanctuary Towns” in light of Trump administration policies. In Calais, voters approved Article 17, which read, “ Shall the Town of Calais be a Town of Sanctuary for refugees and asylum seekers and not participate in Federal efforts to deport undocumented immigrants?” 

In Marlboro, resident Kelly Salasin says voters approved a non-binding “Declaration of Inclusivity” which supports “the civil rights of all people without regard to race, religion, gender or economic status…”

Update 2:26 p.m. A number of Vermont communities are considering non-binding resolutions in support of a requiring presidential candidates to publicly disclose their federal tax returns — a response to President Trump’s failure to do so. VPR’s Kathleen Masterson reports the resolution passed at Jericho’s Tuesday morning floor meeting. Williston approved a similar resolution Monday night. It’s not clear how many towns are taking up the issue.

Bill Butler of Jericho, who has been spearheading the drive to put the resolution before voters, says it also passed in Richmond, Bolton and Williston.

