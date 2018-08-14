Related Program: 
Live Updates And Photos: Vermont's Primary Election Day 2018

By VPR News 9 hours ago
  • A sign lets Burlington's Ward 5 voters know where to vote, as various candidate signs line up behind it.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    A sign lets Burlington's Ward 5 voters know where to vote Tuesday, as various candidate signs line up behind it.
    Henry Epp / VPR
  • Signs for various candidates line up along Farrell Street in South Burlington on Monday
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Signs for various candidates line up along Farrell Street in South Burlington on Monday, the day before the primary election. VPR is keeping you up to date on what's going on around the state as Vermonters head to the polls.
    Meg Malone / VPR

Vermont's 2018 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 14. Hey, that's today!

To stay up to date on the happenings of the day, VPR has a few ways to help you stay in the loop.

Looking to brush up on candidates' positions before casting your ballot? Find VPR's interviews, debates and profiles here.

And did you know that Vermont has same-day voter registration? Find more on that, and other election-related information (for example, to learn where your polling place is) at the Vermont Secretary of State's website.

Primary Election Day Updates

Update 12:14 p.m. — OK, we're officially into the afternoon on Primary Election Day, but polls don't close in Vermont until 7 p.m. So there's still plenty of time to cast your vote if you haven't yet!

And if you're looking to learn more about the candidates before filling out your ballot, you can browse VPR's Campaign 2018 coverage here.

Update 10:52 a.m. — VPR's Jane Lindholm created a Twitter thread with a look at the Republican, Democratic and Progressive ballots a Vermont voter will receive today at the polls.

And she provides this important information about ballot selfies (but note, you cannot take a picture of someone else's ballot):

Update 8:02 a.m. — VPR interns Ari Snider and Kim Henry were in Burlington bright and early to talk with voters. Pictured is Martha Jo Walton, the first in-person voter in Burlington's Ward 8, whose polling place is Fletcher Free Library. (Reminder: You can find out your polling place on the Vermont Secretary of State's website.)

