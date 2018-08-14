Live Updates And Photos: Vermont's Primary Election Day 2018

Vermont's 2018 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 14. Hey, that's today!

To stay up to date on the happenings of the day, VPR has a few ways to help you stay in the loop.

Looking to brush up on candidates' positions before casting your ballot? Find VPR's interviews, debates and profiles here.

And did you know that Vermont has same-day voter registration? Find more on that, and other election-related information (for example, to learn where your polling place is) at the Vermont Secretary of State's website.

Primary Election Day Updates

Update 12:14 p.m. — OK, we're officially into the afternoon on Primary Election Day, but polls don't close in Vermont until 7 p.m. So there's still plenty of time to cast your vote if you haven't yet!

And if you're looking to learn more about the candidates before filling out your ballot, you can browse VPR's Campaign 2018 coverage here.

Update 10:52 a.m. — VPR's Jane Lindholm created a Twitter thread with a look at the Republican, Democratic and Progressive ballots a Vermont voter will receive today at the polls.

Take three ballots, fill out one, discard the other two. It’s Primary Day in Vermont! Who gets your vote today? #VTpoli pic.twitter.com/9SNj7y4WfC — Jane Lindholm (@JaneLindholm) August 14, 2018

And she provides this important information about ballot selfies (but note, you cannot take a picture of someone else's ballot):

Also, yes, you’re allowed to photograph your ballot in #VT. In some states it’s legal and in others not. But here, the @VermontSOS says you can take ballot selfies to your heart’s content. #VTpoli https://t.co/4aWugmr0Em — Jane Lindholm (@JaneLindholm) August 14, 2018

Update 8:02 a.m. — VPR interns Ari Snider and Kim Henry were in Burlington bright and early to talk with voters. Pictured is Martha Jo Walton, the first in-person voter in Burlington's Ward 8, whose polling place is Fletcher Free Library. (Reminder: You can find out your polling place on the Vermont Secretary of State's website.)