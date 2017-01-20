Live Updates: Vermonters To March In D.C. And Montpelier

By VPR Staff 7 minutes ago
  • Late Friday night 55 people boarded a bus from Berlin, Vt. headed to the nation's capital where they will participate in Saturday's Women's March on Washington. A "sister march" taking place in Montpelier Saturday is expected to attract thousands.
    Rebecca Sananes / VPR

Hundreds of thousands are expected to participate in the Women's March on Washington or in satellite marches planned across the country Saturday. Throughout the day, VPR will be with Vermonters participating in Washington D.C. at what is expected to be the largest of the marches, as well at a "sister" event in Montpelier. 

As reported by NPR, organizers say 200,000 people are expected at the nation's capital Saturday for the Women's March on Washington. VPR's Rebecca Sananes is traveling with a Vermont group headed to the march and will provide updates throughout the day.

As many as 7,000 people are expected to be in Montpelier Saturday, where a Women's March and Unity Rally is planned in solidarity with the Washington march. The event is expected to include remarks from former Gov. Madeleine Kunin and 2016 gubernatorial candidate Sue Minter, and a performance by slam poet group, Muslim Girls Making Change. VPR's Annie Russell will be in Montpelier, with updates from the event. 

Check back throughout the day Saturday for highlights from both Montpelier and Washington D.C.'s events or follow VPR on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Friday Jan. 20, 2017, 9:15 p.m.

The Washington-bound bus filled with Vermonters headed to the Women's March on Washington started its journey in Berlin, Vt. Friday night. Passengers brought signs and hats they've made for tomorrow's march:

This post will be updated throughout the day with highlights from both the Montpelier and Washington D.C. events.

