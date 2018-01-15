'Llama Llama' Author's Legacy Shines In New Netflix Series And Posthumous Books

A new animated series based on the popular Llama Llama children's books series debuts Jan. 26 on Netflix. Anna Dewdney, a southern Vermont author and illustrator and the series' creator, died in 2016 at the age of 50. Her longtime partner, Reed Duncan, spoke with Vermont Edition about how her work continues to find new audiences.

In a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix series, Llama Llama, a fuzzy young llama looks out his bedroom window at the morning light and says, joyfully, to his stuffed llama companion, "We're going to have the best day ever. I can't wait to play with all my friends."

His mother interrupts his reverie, calling out to him to hurry down, because they have to go shopping. "NOOOOOO!" comes the plaintive bleat from upstairs.

A familiar scene for many parents and soon to be in cartoon form as the first season debuts on the on-demand network Jan. 26.

Duncan, who is also a producer on the series, told Vermont Edition it was a joy bringing Dewdney's work to the screen.

"It's something that Anna and I had talked about while she was alive. It was a way for us maybe to find a new audience for her work and bring people's awareness to the books," Duncan says. "I've been really lucky to have a lot of creative control with the show and keep it as true to her work as possible. And I know that's something she would have wanted."

Dewdney published Llama Llama Red Pajama in 2005 and its popularity soared. More than a dozen Llama Llama books followed. The Washington Post reported that the series had sold more than 12 million copies by 2017.

The books are all written in verse and they have gone viral with pop-culture remakes from hip hop stars like Ludacris and Migos. Los Angeles DJ J. Cruz sets a beat and then hands his guests the book and they freestyle. The Ludacris version has been watched more than 3 million times.

Duncan says the books lend themselves to the rap treatment.

"Anna had a really strong sense of meter and rhyme and stressed and unstressed syllables," he says. "Not only is it fun, but I think her work was made for that, to be honest with you."

Dewdney lived with Duncan in southern Vermont until her death from brain cancer in September of 2016. He says it was a joy for their whole family to watch her career blossom.

"Anna wanted to be a children's book author and illustrator since she was a young girl. And to see those books come to fruition and become so popular and to be in the households of so many families was a real treat for all of us."

Dewdney left behind many projects in varying degrees of completion. Duncan has been going through her notes and sketches to shepherd them into production.

It's really tough to be surrounded by her work and remembrances of her on a daily basis ... but I feel really lucky to be able to continue her work. — Reed Duncan

"When she was sick," he says, "she and I went through numerous stories, dozens and dozens of stories that she had in mind and ones that she and I had worked on together and really plotted them out so that there was a clear vision going forward and that given the right opportunities I would be able to take them to completion."

Little Excavator (no llamas in that one) was published a few months after her death. Llama Llama Gives Thanks came out in the fall of 2017. And more Llama Llama books are still in the pipeline.

"It is bittersweet. You know, in some ways it's really tough to be surrounded by her work and remembrances of her on a day to day basis," Reed acknowledges, but he's also aware that these words and ideas that she's left behind offer a tangible reminder of her creativity and imagination and he says sees this as a gift.

"I feel really lucky to be able to continue her work and I know that getting her work into the hands of kids and families was very important to her so I'm glad to be able to do that."

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.