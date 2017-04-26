Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Local Chamber Of Commerce Members To Get Tuition Break From Union Institute

By 11 minutes ago

Union Institute & University will offer a tuition break to members of the Brattleboro and Central Vermont chambers of commerce.

Union Institute is a nontraditional college that specializes in distance learning with five campuses around the country, including one in Brattleboro.

Under the agreement signed between the school and the two chambers, employees of chamber businesses will get a discount of $100 per credit for the first 30 credits for Union undergraduate and graduate classes.

Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce director Kate O'Connor says the region suffers from a shortage of trained workers, and the agreement could help local employers get their workers into programs to advance their careers.

"The important thing for us, especially here in Windham County, is getting the people trained to do the jobs that they need to do," O'Connor says. "When businesses have skilled workers it helps the employees and it makes the businesses thrive and grow and succeed."

Sharon Sprague, the director of the Union Institute and University Bachelor of Arts program, says the agreement has the potential to reach workers across the southern and central regions.

"Union is excited to assist the chamber to increase academic preparedness,” says Sprague. "The completion of a bachelor’s or master’s degree fuels economic growth for the Vermont business community.”

Sprague says workers with a college degree earn more than those with only a high school diploma and the credit discount can be used with other grants and programs.

Tags: 
Education
Southern Vermont
The Vermont Economy
The Frequency
VPR News

Related Content

Scott Surprises Lawmakers, Again, With New Proposal For Major Education Overhaul

By 19 hours ago
VPR file

With less than two weeks left in the legislative session, Gov. Phil Scott is calling on lawmakers to overhaul the collective bargaining process for public school teachers, so that his administration can try to extract $26 million in health care savings from the education system next year.

Vermont Lawmakers Want More Say In State Board's New Private School Rules

By Apr 19, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

An education bill that's being debated in the Vermont Statehouse could raise some separation of power issues between the legislative and executive branches.