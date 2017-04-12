Lockdown Lifted At Essex Junction Schools, No Arrests At This Time

Six Essex Junction schools remain under a "lockout protocol" at this time after a threat called into the Essex Police Department caused officials to issue a lockdown.

Updated 1:48 p.m. 4/12/2017

According to the Essex Junction Fire Department a tentative release at Essex High School has been scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

"Students will be released [one] class at a time. Pickup will be at Old Colchester Road."

Updated 1:04 p.m. 4/12/2017

According to Captain George Murtie of the Essex Police Department, police have swept the inside of Essex High School and are in the process of clearing outdoor areas. No guns or explosives have been found at the school. The bomb squad is present as a precautionary measure.

Officials are working to reunite students with their families as soon as it is safe to do so.

Parents were asked earlier in the day to not come to Essex High School.

Updated 12:33 p.m. 4/12/2017

Murtie says they received a call "from a male subject who indicated that he was in a position to do some harm to students in the school."

An email sent to parents at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday from CCSU superintendent Judith DeNova says the high school is now under a "lockout protocol."

This allows students and staff to leave classrooms but requires them to stay in the building until a ground search has been completed.

DeNova's email says the Essex Police Department have deemed the building safe and that "the person who caused the threat was not in the school."

Six schools, Hiawatha Elementary, Summit Street School, Thomas Fleming School, Albert D. Lawton School (ADL), Essex High School and the Center for Technology - Essex, were locked down Wednesday morning after the threat was made.

Update 11:15 a.m. 4/12/2017

According to Murtie they, "received a call about 45 minutes ago from a male subject who indicated that he was in a position to do some harm to students in the school and made some demands.

"All of this information has not been substantiated, but we are in the process of treating it like a legitimate threat and taking steps to secure the building and make sure that there is no threat inside the school."

No injuries have been reported, says Murtie, and both police and administration in the school say no threat has surfaced.

Murtie also said they are in "frequent contact" with the person who made the call.

Updated 10:48 a.m. 4/12/2017

In an email sent to parents at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, Superintendent Judith DeNova said:

Essex Police contacted Essex High School reporting that an armed individual was threatening to appear at the high school. We have currently put all of our schools in Essex Junction under ‘lock out protocol,’ police are on scene. Attendance has been taken and perimeters have been secured.

Essex High School is one of the largest high schools in the state, with approximately 1,251 students enrolled in grades 9 through 12.

The Westford School, which is also governed by CCSU, is not included in the lockdown.