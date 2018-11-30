Londonderry Nonprofit Fills In Gaps Of Services And Support

In the most rural parts of this rural state, it can be difficult or confusing to access social services when you need them. Add in mountainous terrain and winter weather that can linger for months and you have a recipe for severe hardship. Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit designed to fill in gaps of social services and to help people navigate the confusing red tape of some agencies.

A few Vermonters created the organization nine years ago in several mountain towns around Londonderry. In addition to that town, it serves Weston, Andover, Windham, Winhall, Jamaica, Landgrove, Peru and Bondville without any state or federal funding.

Trisha Paradis, executive director of Neighborhood Connections, spoke with Vermont Edition to explain what the organization is and what it does.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.