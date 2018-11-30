Related Program: 
Londonderry Nonprofit Fills In Gaps Of Services And Support

By & 23 hours ago
  • Neighborhood Connections serves nine mountain communities in southern Vermont.
In the most rural parts of this rural state, it can be difficult or confusing to access social services when you need them. Add in mountainous terrain and winter weather that can linger for months and you have a recipe for severe hardship.  Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit designed to fill in gaps of social services and to help people navigate the confusing red tape of some agencies.

A few Vermonters created the organization nine years ago in several mountain towns around Londonderry. In addition to that town, it serves Weston, Andover, Windham, Winhall, Jamaica, Landgrove, Peru and Bondville without any state or federal funding.

Trisha Paradis, executive director of Neighborhood Connections, spoke with Vermont Edition to explain what the organization is and what it does.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Londonderry EMS Volunteers Receive Mental Health Support After 5 Deaths In Community

By Jul 26, 2018
Exterior of the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad building.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont’s first responders can face life-and-death situations any time they show up at a scene. But this week the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad dealt with five fatalities, and now support is being provided to these volunteers that serve this community.

Londonderry Plans A Public Sculpture To Honor Its Burton Snowboard History

By Jan 6, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Jake Burton Carpenter's first snowboard factory was in the southern Vermont resort town of Londonderry, near the Stratton and Bromley ski areas, and now the town wants to install a sculpture to let everyone know.

More Than 4 Years Later, Vermont Is Still Repairing Damage From Irene

By Apr 8, 2016
VPR / Howard Weiss-Tisman

It's been more than four and a half years since Tropical Storm Irene, and across Vermont, there are still more than two dozen infrastructure projects that haven't been completed.