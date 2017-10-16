Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Londonderry Rep. Oliver Olsen To Resign From Vermont House

By 55 minutes ago

Londonderry Rep. Oliver Olsen says he won't return to Montpelier in January.

Olsen, an independent, announced Sunday that he is resigning from the Vermont House due to his work schedule.

"A vibrant democracy is dependent upon change," Olsen said in a press release announcing his resignation, "and the time has come for someone new to represent us."

Olsen, in the press release, said he has been reaching out to people in the district.

"It is important that the Governor ... have good options," Olsen said in the release. "The critical thing is that our next representative be an independent thinker who understands the unique needs of our region, and can work well with others to be an effective advocate for our community."

One person who has expressed an interest in serving the district is Londonderry Town Clerk Kelly Pajala.

"These sorts of things don't just come along often in life," Pajala told VPR. "And given the opportunity to affect change while my kids are still growing up in Vermont, I thought was something that was just too important to pass up."

Gov. Phil Scott will appoint Olsen's successor to the Windham-Bennington-Windsor district, which includes Londonderry, Weston, Winhall, Jamaica and Stratton.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Government & Politics

Related Content

Vermont GOP Targets Democrats In New 'Stop The Carbon Tax' Attack Ad

By Aug 17, 2016
screenshot of YouTube video

Vermont Republicans think they’ve found the chink in Democrats’ political armor. And they’re trying to turn a proposed tax on carbon emissions into an electoral liability for Democrats in 2016.

'Shark Pools' And 'Gold Towns': 20 Years Later, Act 60's Impact On Education And Equity

By & Jun 26, 2017
Eleven year old Katherine Stevens, right, and nine year old Austin Anderson, listen to arguments in Vermont Superior Court, in Hyde Park, Oct. 22, 1997. The two children were part of a lawsuit challenging Act 60, by schoolchildren in Stowe.
Toby Talbot / AP

Twenty years ago, Act 60 reshaped Vermont's education system. Designed to tackle inequality in education spending among towns, the legislation divided communities and made national headlines. Vermont Edition looks back at that debate, and at Act 60's legacy in today's battles over education and equity.

Low Pay, Weird Schedule: Who Exactly Can Pull Off The Legislator Lifestyle?

By & Aug 4, 2017
Tristan Toleno, left, Annmarie Christensen and Rodney Graham serve in Vermont's House of Representatives.
Angela Evancie & Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Vermont’s citizen legislators get paid about $12,700 for five months of work. So, if you have a career and/or a family, how do you pull it off?