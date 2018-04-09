Long Wait Times, Limited Access: The Impact Of Vermont's Psychiatrist Shortage

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's shortage of psychiatrists means it can be incredibly difficult for people to get the mental health care they need. We're talking about the problem, the impact and possible solutions.

The psychiatric bed shortage in our state is pushing patients in crisis into emergency rooms. At the same time, many people who may not yet be in crisis are also having extreme difficulty accessing mental health care they may desperately need due to the shortage of psychiatrists.

Joining us to talk about the issue are:

Dr. David Rettew , director of the pediatric psychiatry clinic at the University of Vermont Medical Center and program director of the the center's child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship program. (He tweets at @pedipsych)

Dr. Harris Strokoff, medical director of psychiatry and behavioral health at Community Health Centers of Burlington.

medical director of psychiatry and behavioral health at Community Health Centers of Burlington. Mourning Fox, deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.

Has the psychiatrist shortage impacted your or your family's life?

Broadcast on Monday, April 9, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.