Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Long Wait Times, Limited Access: The Impact Of Vermont's Psychiatrist Shortage

By & 55 minutes ago
  • Vermont's psychiatrist shortage is making it hard for people to get the care that they need.
    Vermont's psychiatrist shortage is making it hard for people to get the care that they need.
    vadimguzhva / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's shortage of psychiatrists means it can be incredibly difficult for people to get the mental health care they need. We're talking about the problem, the impact and possible solutions.

The psychiatric bed shortage in our state is pushing patients in crisis into emergency rooms. At the same time, many people who may not yet be in crisis are also having extreme difficulty accessing mental health care they may desperately need due to the shortage of psychiatrists.

Joining us to talk about the issue are:

  • Dr. David Rettew, director of the pediatric psychiatry clinic at the University of Vermont Medical Center and program director of the the center's child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship program. (He tweets at @pedipsych)
  • Dr. Harris Strokoff, medical director of psychiatry and behavioral health at Community Health Centers of Burlington.
  • Mourning Foxdeputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.

Has the psychiatrist shortage impacted your or your family's life?

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Monday, April 9, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
University of Vermont Medical Center

Related Content

Mental Health Week: Psychiatric Crisis In Hospital ERs

By & Mar 20, 2017
Copley Hospital

People who are suffering psychiatric episodes can end up in the emergency rooms of community hospitals, where doctors and nurses say they are not equipped to provide the treatment these patients need. As Vermont Edition begins a week-long exploration of mental health care in Vermont, we look at the problem of emergency psychiatric care.

A New Plan Could Reshape Both Mental Health And Corrections In Vermont

By & Jan 17, 2018
Northwest State Correctional Facility, shown in this 2008 file photo, would be closed as part of the new proposal.
Toby Talbot / AP File

The Agency of Human Services has released a plan for a massive new “campus-style” facility in northwestern Vermont that could reshape the state’s mental health and corrections systems. We’re talking about the proposal and how it would work.