Longtime Rutland County Lawmaker Peg Flory Won't Seek Reelection

  • Rutland Co. Senator Peg Flory, seen here being sworn in to the Vermont Senate in January 2010.
    Toby Talbot / AP

Rutland County Republican Sen. Peg Flory has announced she will not seek reelection in November.

Flory has served 20 years in the state legislature, first as a member of the House and, for the past nine years as a state Senator. She was first appointed to her Senate seat by Gov. Jim Douglas, to fill a vacancy.

In a statement, Flory said she has spent her legislative career focused on a number of issues, including ‘responsible state spending', investing in transportation infrastructure and civil and criminal justice reform.

“While there remains much to do to ensure that the primary focus of Montpelier is on the fundamentals of government and prosperity for all Vermonters, it is time for me to step aside, and for a new voice to take on the challenge,” she said.

Known for her sharp debating skills honed by her years as a lawyer, Flory has been a consistently conservative voice at the State House. 

Flory, who was born in Colchester and lives in Pittsford, is 69.

