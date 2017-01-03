Related Programs: 
A Look Ahead At New Hampshire's Legislative Session, Incoming Governor's Priorities

  • Republican Chris Sununu, pictured here with his wife Valerie in Concord, N.H. on Nov. 9, 2016, will be sworn in as New Hampshire's new governor on Thursday.
    Jim Cole / AP

New Hampshire's legislative session opens this week, and Republican Chris Sununu will be sworn in as the state's new governor on Thursday.

Dan Barrick, news director at New Hampshire Public Radio, joined Vermont Edition on Tuesday to recap the changes in state government from November's general election results.

"[Sununu] is going to be the first Republican to hold the governor's office in New Hampshire since the 2002 election," Barrick explains. "And it'll be the first time Republicans hold unified control of state-level politics since then, as well."

Sununu's agenda has focused on business, and economic issues – such as business tax rates and right-to-work legislation – are issues that legislators may address in the upcoming session, Barrick explains. Another possible topic on the table has to do with jobs in New Hampshire.

"Sununu's talked a lot about recruiting businesses, but I do think a lot of folks in the Legislature are more concerned with sort of the other side of that equation – not so much bringing new jobs into the state, but finding and training the workforce to fill these jobs that are already here and going unfilled," Barrick says.

Listen to the full interview from Vermont Edition above.

More from New Hampshire Public Radio:

