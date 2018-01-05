A Look Back At The First Week Of The 2018 Legislative Session

Lawmakers began the 2018 legislative session by putting landmark votes like legalizing marijuana at the top of their docket. Gov. Phil Scott outlined his own goals for the new year in his Thursday State of the State address.

Bob Kinzel hosts a roundtable with members of Vermont's press corps to talk about bills, votes, politics and priorities at the start of Vermont's 2018 legislative session.

The roundtable includes:

The reporters discuss Gov. Scott's address, major votes coming early in the session, and topics ranging from budget uncertainty and paying for water quality projects to school funding, property taxes, and health care initiatives.

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.