A Look Back At The First Week Of The 2018 Legislative Session

  • Sen. Joe Benning (R- Caledonia, left), Sen. Francis Brooks (D-Washington, middle), and Sen. Ann Cummings (D-Washington) peruse a list of bills before the Senate on the first day of the 2018 Legislative session.
    Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Lawmakers began the 2018 legislative session by putting landmark votes like legalizing marijuana at the top of their docket. Gov. Phil Scott outlined his own goals for the new year in his Thursday State of the State address.

Bob Kinzel hosts a roundtable with members of Vermont's press corps to talk about bills, votes, politics and priorities at the start of Vermont's 2018 legislative session.

The roundtable includes:

The reporters discuss Gov. Scott's address, major votes coming early in the session, and topics ranging from budget uncertainty and paying for water quality projects to school funding, property taxes, and health care initiatives.

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

Thursday's House Vote On Marijuana Legalization Is First Big Vote Of 2018 Session

By Jan 3, 2018
Ladybug crawls on a marijuana plant in Seattle on June 25, 2014.
Ted S. Warren / Associated Press File

Lawmakers are getting ready to debate and vote on the highly controversial issue of marijuana possession right at the start of the new session.

Devil Could Be In Details As Vermont Legislative Leaders Launch 2018 Agenda

By Jan 3, 2018
House Speaker MItzi Johnson welcomed lawmakers back to the Statehouse Wednesday morning. Legislative leaders have vowed to move ahead with major policy initiatives in 2018, but they're in many cases at odds over how to proceed.
Kate Alfin Johnson / For VPR

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe say they expect decisive action on major policy fronts during the 2018 legislative session, but as the session gets underway, it’s already clear that it’ll be tough to find consensus within the Legislature on many of those issues, let alone with Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Live From Montpelier: Life Behind The Scenes At The Statehouse

By , , & Jan 3, 2018
As Montpelier welcomes the return of the Legislature, "Vermont Edition" takes a look at the people who make the Statehouse run.
Henry Epp / VPR

While the weather outside has been frightfully cold, things are heating back up at the Statehouse with the start of the second year of the Legislature's biennium. And Vermont Edition will be there for the opening day.

Vermont Legislative Session Begins: Here's What You Need To Know

By VPR News Jan 2, 2018
Vermont lawmakers face a number of critical decisions in 2018, related to clean water funding, property tax reform, and whether to raise the minimum wage.
Angela Evancie / VPR file

Here's what issues are top of mind as the legislative session begins, and what's planned for the opening days.