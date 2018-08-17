Related Program: 
A Look At Early Childhood Literacy

    Tolgart / iStock

Literacy is typically thought of as the ability to read and write, but experts say it’s a much broader skill set, encompassing vocabulary, storytelling and more.  We look at early childhood literacy and what’s being done in Vermont to get children ready to read, write and communicate well before they reach school age.

Lacking in these skills can have serious implications on future success. A national study commissioned by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that children who aren’t proficient by third grade are four times less likely to graduate from high school.

Erika Nichols-Frazer, communications manager of the Children's Literacy Foundation (CLiF), and Cass Mabbott, youth services consultant for the Vermont Department of Libraries, join us to discuss what can be done to combat this problem.

Post your questions or comments below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

