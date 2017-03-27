A Look At The H.170 Marijuana Legalization Bill

H.170 is a bill that deals with the legalization of marijuana. Yes, yet again lawmakers are trying to figure out if and how marijuana should be legalized in Vermont.

On Monday, Vermont Edition looked at what this legislation actually covers. The program also heard arguments in favor of other models of legalization.

Guests for this discussion included:

Rep. Chip Conquest, vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee and a sponsor of H.170

Rep. Janssen Willhoit, who opposes H.170

Rep. Sam Young, who has sponsored his own bill that would go much further in the direction of legalization

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.