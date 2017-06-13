A Look Inside The Pennsylvania State Prison That Is Now Home To 269 Vermont Inmates

Vermont corrections officials confirmed this week that 269 inmates Vermont houses outside the state have been moved from a private facility in Michigan to a state-run prison in Pennsylvania, called Camp Hill.

In Michigan, Vermont's inmates were the only prisoners in a facility capable of holding roughly 1,000 people. In Pennsylvania, they're joining several thousand other prisoners. They're also facing new policies over their possessions and family visits. That's led to some anxiety among inmates and their families.

VT Digger's Jasper Craven recently visited Camp Hill, and he spoke about that visit with VPR's Henry Epp.

Listen to their conversation above.

Explore Jasper Craven's full report here.