Looking Back At 40 Years Of Radio With Robert Siegel Of 'All Things Considered'

Robert Siegel, senior host of NPR's All Things Considered, is speaking to the Vermont Humanities Council this week, reflecting on more than four decades working in radio newsrooms. It's an apt time for reflection for the seasoned host, as he prepares to step away from the mic and retire in January 2018.

In his career with NPR, Sigel helped open the network's London bureau and launch Weekend All Things Considered. Co-host of All Things Considered since 1987, his reporting has taken him across the country and around the globe, with award-winning reporting from China's deadly Sichuan province earthquake in 2008, to the parole and probation hearings of convicted murderers in Alabama.

Jane Lindholm hosts Siegel for a special Vermont Edition, in front of a live audience at VPR's Studio One, to look back on his career in public radio, his reflections upon retirement, and his thoughts on the future of news.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.