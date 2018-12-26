Looking Forward To A Musical New Year's Eve

A preview of the wealth of acoustic music happening thoughout the VPR listening area on December 31st!

This program will air on Sunday December 30th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Featured artists in Bristol's Best Night celebration include Rick Ceballos, The Starline Rhythm Boys, Patrick Fitzsimmons, Mark Lavoie, Phil Henry, Last Train to Zinkov, Greg Ryan, Woodchuck's Revenge, Bread and Bones, and Michelle Fay and Tim Price. First Night North in St. Johnsbury presents Bob Amos with Sara Amos and Catamount Crossing, Annie and the Hedonists, the Bayley-Hazen Boys, the Catamount Pipe Band, Fifth Business, Jon Gailmor, Tim Jennings, the Newark Balkan Chorus, Alan Greenleaf, Carol Hausner, Victor Tremblay, Dana and Susan Robinson, Va-et-Vient, and many many more. There will be a New Year's eve concert with Dave Keller and Ira Friedman at the Montpelier Unitarian Church beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Vermont String Summit, a very special musical event featuring young virtuosi on a variety of stringed instruments, will be happening at the Chandler Upper Gallery in Randolph on Thursday, January 3rd, 7-10 p.m. Patrick Fitzsimmons will be performing at the Ripton Community Coffeehouse on Saturday January 5th. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. The Palmer Street Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh will kick off 2019 with the humor and harmony of Alice’s Fault on Friday, January 4th at 7:30 p.m. Some of the featured performers in Burlington's Highlight celebration include Michele Choiniere with Isabella Rottler, Brett Hughes, Red Hot Juba, Jenni Johnson, and Anais Mitchell. Come and sing Sacred Harp at the Decadent Dessert Sing on Saturday, January 5th at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Church Hall in Derby Line, followed by a pot luck supper focusing on favorite desserts. Loaner books are available. Folknight Richmond will present Pete's Posse, Emerald Rae, members of Young Tradition VT, and Old Sky. All music will be at the Richmond Congregational Church, and music begins at 7 on New Year's Eve with doors opening at 6:30. Triton (Jermiah McLane, Tim Cummings, and Alex Kehler) will be performing a house concert in Shelburne on Saturday, January 5: For more information http://wheezerandsqueezer.com/