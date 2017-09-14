Looming Sale, Big Questions: The Latest From Vermont Yankee

Many questions still remain about the future of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant, as the plant's potential sale undergoes various forms of review.

Meanwhile developments continue, with work on the storage of spent radioactive fuel, new assessments of environmental impact and new involvement from the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, who consider the site part of their ancestral homeland.

To talk about all these issue, we're joined by Mike Faher, who reports for VTDigger, the Brattleboro-based weekly paper The Commons and the Brattleboro Reformer.

