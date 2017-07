Los Angeles Philharmonic

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Martin Chalifour, violin; Nathan Cole, violin; Ariana Ghez, oboe; Whitney Crockett, bassoon, Robert deMaine, cello)

Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3

Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins

Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat

Schubert: Symphony No. 3

Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 (Pinchas Zukerman, violin and conductor)

Listen Friday July 7 at 8 p.m.