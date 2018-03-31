Lost In The Rain In Juarez When It's Eastertime Too

Celebrating Easter Sunday and April Fool's Day all-in-one with music from Trinidad, New Orleans, Quebec, and the Connecticut River Valley (for starters!!)

This program will air on Sunday April 1st from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Palmer Street Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh welcomes the New England acoustic duo Neptune's Cart to its stage 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6th .

Red Hot Juba will be playing at the Whammy Bar in Maple Corners on Friday April 6th

The Dead Winter Carpenters will be performing at the Zen Barn in Waterbury Center on Thursday April 5th at 9 p.m.

The Whallonsburg, NYGrange Hall presents a concert by the New York City based duo Liam Robinson & Jean Rohe on Sunday, April 8th at 4 p.m. Robinson and Rohe will also be performing at the Ripton Community Coffeehouse on Saturday April 7th.

The Dave Keller Band will be playing at a Shindig Dance Party at the Tunbridge Town Hall on Saturday April 7th at 7:30 p.m.

The Social Band will be giving a series of spring concerts beginning with two this week:

Saturday April 7th at 7:30 p.m. at the Richmond Free Library, and Sunday April 8th at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Church in downtown Burlington.

The Monadnock Folklore Society is excited to introduce ‘Same Size Feet,’ a collection of musicians local to the Monadnock region of NH, to the Nelson,NH Town Hall for a dance on Friday, April 6 at 8:00 PM. Admission is $10/$8(senior, student, or in advance).

Massachusetts singer/songwriter Don White will present an evening of music, laughter, and storytelling on Friday April 6that Café Lena in Saratoga Springs.

The Chandler music hall in Randolph presents De Temps Antan on Friday April 6th at 8 p.m.

George Winston will be playing a benefit concert at the Barre Opera House on Wednesday April 4th.

Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY presents a community barn dance with John Kirk and Trish Miller on Saturday April 7th