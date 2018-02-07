Love on Fat Tuesday !

A glorious conflluence of Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day, a preview of the Dance Flurry in Saratoga Springs and the Peacham Winter Carnival (in Peacham, of course), and lots and lots of other Vermont music too.

This program will be aired on Sunday February 11th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Peacham Winter Carnival is happening on Saturday February 17th. Featured performers will include Alan Greenleaf, Steve Galinat, and Carol Hausner with the Doctor.

There will be a Mardi Gras Party at the Hotel Vermont on Cherry St. in Burlington Tuesday February 13th featuring Yankee Chank, Ponyhustle and others. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Martin Sexton will be performing at the Stowe Performing Arts Center on Saturday February 17th

The Barre Opera House presents bluegrass icons Hot Rize in their 40th anniversary tour on Friday February 16th

The Bristol Cabin Fever Series presents 3 Ravens: Max Cohen, Donna Hebert, and Lui Collins will appear in concert on Saturday February 17th at 8pm at the Walkover Gallery and Concert Room.

A new duo, Old Dogs New Tricks featuring Jim Howe and Mark Davis, will play at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday, Feb. 17th at 7 p.m.

The 31st annual Flurry festival is on President’s Weekend and runs from February 16th-18th in Historic Saratoga Springs, NY. Festival headquarters are found filling the Saratoga Springs City Center and Saratoga Hilton Hotel, with more performances and workshops scheduled at Saratoga Music Hall, and Caffé Lena. The Flurry is well known as the best winter weekend ever for dancers and music lovers of all ages, featuring more than 300 performers, four venues, and over 250 events.

Lewis Franco will be performing at the Whammy Bar in Calais on Wednesday February 14th at 7 p.m.

Paul Asbell will be playing at Mahany Hall at Middlebury College on Saturday February 17th at 8 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday February 16th. Lausanne Allen is the caller, and music will be provided by the Cold River Band. Dancing begins at 8 p.m.

Old Man Luedecke will be playing at Petit Campus in Montreal on Saturday February 17th at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30

