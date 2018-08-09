Love Those Summer Festivals!

Lots of classics from the 60's folk revival, and a big peek at the lineup for the Peacham Acoustic Music Festival next weekend.

This program will air on Sunday August 12th from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Peacham Acoustic Music Festival will be happening on Friday and Saturday August 17th and 18th, and will feature Jonathan Edwards, Del Rey, Bob Amos and Catamount Crossing, the Bayley Hazen Boys, Alan Greenleaf, Doug Perkins, and many more.

Willa Mamet and Paul Miller will be performing at the Middlesex Bandstand on Wednesday August 15th.

The Zeichner Trio plays Irish & Appalachian Music Concert in Roxbury on Saturday August 18th from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at Cloud Mountain Living Arts & Aikido, Third Branch Flower Farm, 111 Pincus Rd.,



There will be a Brattleboro contra dance on Tuesday, August 14th, 7-10 p.m., at the air conditioned Stone Church at 210 Main St. David Kaynor will call and Becky Tracy, Keith Murphy, and Aidan Murphy will provide the music. There will be a brief intro dance lesson right at 7.

Village Harmony wraps up this summer’s tour with a program at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier on Monday August 13th and at the Congregational Church in Norwich on Tuesday August 14th.

The Music Box in Craftsbury presents Adirondack songwriter Alex Smith on Saturday August 18th at 8 p.m.

Chaque Fois will play at Templeton Farm Burger Night in E. Montpelier on Wednesday August 15th. Music begins at 4:30 p.m.

Mayfly will be playing at the Waterbury Breakfast Club on Sunday August 19th at 10 a.m.

VT bluesman Chris Kleeman will be performing at the Inn at Westhersfield in Perkinsville on Friday August 17 at 7 p.m. and at Willie Dunn’s Grille in Ludlow on Sunday August 19th from 4-7 p.m.

Woodchucks Revenge will be playing in Pittsford on Pittsford Day, Saturday August 18th.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will play at Owl’s Head Blueberry Farm on Thursday August 16th and at the Skinny Pancake in Burlington on Sunday August 19th from noon – 3.

The Sky Blue Boys and Cookie will be at Bread and Butter Farm in Shelburne on Friday August 17th beginning at around 5 p.m.

Burlington City Arts presents the Dupont Brothers at noon in City Hall Park on Wednesday August 15th, Francesca Blanchard on the same day at 5:30 p.m., and the Hokum Brothers on Friday August 17th at noon.

David Rosane’s VT library benefit tour continues with a show at the Montgomery library on Saturday August 18th.

Beg, Steal, and Borrow, a bluegrass band from the Northeast Kingdom, will be playing this week in Johnson on August 14th at 6:30 p,m, for Tuesday Night Live, in Shelburne on Wednesday August 15th for Community Evenings at Shelburne Farms, and at the Green Mountainn Bluegrass and Roots Festival in Manchester on Thursday August 16th.

