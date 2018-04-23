Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

For The Love Of Wisdom: Why Philosophy Still Matters Today

By , & 1 hour ago
  • We're talking about philosophy as a discipline and a way of thinking - and its relevance to everyday life.
    We're talking about philosophy as a discipline and a way of thinking - and its relevance to everyday life.
    Jakarin2521 / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Philosophy can get a bad rap as a subject only for scholars and academics, with little use in the real world. But many in the field say that philosophy doesn't have to be inaccessible; it can be a tool we use to tackle a wide range of the problems that we face every day. We're delving into this ancient subject and exploring how philosophy is relevant today.

We're joined by Terence Cuneo, professor of philosophy at UVM, and by and Kenny Walden, professor of philosophy at Dartmouth College.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Education

Related Content

How John Dewey Changed The World

By & Oct 13, 2015
Library of Congress

First of all, Vermont native John Dewey did not invent the Dewey Decimal System. That was another guy. He was however, one of the most important thinkers in all of American history, changing the world with his far-reaching insights into philosophy, education, politics, psychology, art, and more.

Colby-Sawyer College To Eliminate English And Philosophy Majors

By Jan 13, 2017
rick kloeppel / Flickr Creative Commons

As part of a string of cut-backs, the private liberal arts college Colby-Sawyer will be eliminating the English and philosophy majors at the school.