Low Trust In Media And What It Means For Democracy

Live call-in discussion: As charges of "fake news" keep flying, and many local newsrooms continue to dwindle, how much do Americans trust media outlets as sources of information and analysis? We're talking about the state of trust in the news media - both national and local - and how it affects how we form opinions and participate in our democracy.

We're joined by Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth who studies politics and media. He's one of the authors of the Poynter Media Trust Survey released in December.

We'll also speak with David Moats, an author and the former editorial page editor of the Rutland Herald and the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for his series of editorials on civil unions legislation.

Broadcast Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.