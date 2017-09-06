Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman On DACA And Other Issues Facing The State

With his first legislative session as lieutenant governor under his belt, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman joins us to discuss the major issues facing the state and his focus going forward.

Last year around this time, David Zuckerman had just won the democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. The only statewide candidate endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Zuckerman campaigned on a progressive platform with a focus on universal health care and the minimum wage.

We're discussing the state budget, marijuana legalization, DACA and more.

Broadcast live Wednesday Sept. 6, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.